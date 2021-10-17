STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maoist leader surrenders before Andhra Pradesh police

Swetha said she surrendered before the police due to personal reasons, the death of colleagues in encounters and increasing discrimination in the party.

Korra Kumari alias Swetha of Mettaguda

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: CPI (Maoist) area committee member Korra Kumari alias Swetha of Mettaguda in GK Veedhi mandal surrendered before Superintendent of Police B Krishna Rao here on Saturday. She joined Galikonda dalam of the banned outfit in 2009. She was reportedly involved in 46 offences, including six murders in the AOB area and four exchanges of fire.

Swetha was promoted as dalam member in 2015 and area committee member in 2015 and became a key player in the Pedabayalu area committee. She also played a crucial role in the recent exchange of fire between Maoists and security forces at Thadakapalli, Teegalametta and Landul. She also took part in the murders of Gemmili Krishna Rao of Vakapalli and Chikkudu Satish of Inupateegalu. Swetha was involved in two kidnappings in February and April. 

Swetha said she surrendered before the police due to personal reasons, the death of colleagues in encounters and increasing discrimination in the party. She said the Maoists were unable to create any impact among the tribals.The SP said the Maoists suffered a blow with the death of RK as he and Uday were the key leaders of  the outfit in the AOB area.He said there has been growing disenchantment among the Maoist cadre against the leaders who are non-tribals. In all, 29 Maoists surrendered and 87 were arrested between June 15, 2020 and Oct 16, 2021.

