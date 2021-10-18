STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra's Prakasam district set to achieve Covid vaccination target of 36 lakh beneficiaries soon

The district administration has planned a mega vaccination drive on Monday, October 18, 2021, to give Covid jabs to more than one lakh beneficiaries, which will make Prakasam closer to the target.

Published: 18th October 2021 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2021 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

The district which has a stock of nearly 1 lakh vaccine doses, has already placed an indent for more stocks. (Photo | Express)

The district which has a stock of nearly 1 lakh vaccine doses, has already placed an indent for more stocks. (Photo | Express)

By IVNP Prasad Babu
Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam district is set to complete the vaccination of all the targeted beneficiaries soon. Of the total 36 lakh beneficiaries intended to be administered Covid-19 vaccine in the district, more than 33 lakh have been given two doses so far.

The district administration has planned a mega vaccination drive on Monday, October 18, 2021, to give Covid jabs to more than one lakh beneficiaries, which will make Prakasam closer to the target. Now, the district administration has laid emphasis on covering people in the age group of 18-45. As per the data available with the Medical and Health Department, there are 22.22 lakh people of above 18 years of age in the district.

“We need to administer only 3 lakh Covid jabs to achieve the target of vaccinating all the identified beneficiaries,” District Immunisation Officer Dr Padmaja told TNIE. DM&HO Dr P Ratnavali said, “About 85% of beneficiaries in the age group of 18-45 have been vaccinated. The vaccination of all the beneficiaries above 45 years of age in the district has been completed.” 

The district which has a stock of nearly 1 lakh vaccine doses, has already placed an indent for more stocks. The Covid vaccine stocks are expected to reach the district soon.“We are confident of completing vaccination of all those aged above 18 years in the next few days,” she added.Prakasam has reported a total of 1.38 lakh Covid cases so far. The daily count in the district is on the decline now.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh vaccinations Covid vaccine Prakasam district Covid vaccine Andhra Pradesh medical health department Andhra Pradesh Covishield Covaxin
India Matters
Representational Image (File Photo | AP)
Vaccine for kids: What’s the hurry, ask experts
Kerala has been witnessing heavy rains. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram)
Climate change knocks hard at doors of Kerala, time to adopt new strategy 
Vodafone Idea Ltd. (Photo | @VodafoneIN)
Vodafone Idea teams up with L&T for trials of 5G-based smart city solutions
electricity being generated at the farm.
Progressive Karnataka farmer generates power from pond

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp