Andhra's Prakasam district set to achieve Covid vaccination target of 36 lakh beneficiaries soon

IVNP Prasad Babu By

Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam district is set to complete the vaccination of all the targeted beneficiaries soon. Of the total 36 lakh beneficiaries intended to be administered Covid-19 vaccine in the district, more than 33 lakh have been given two doses so far.

The district administration has planned a mega vaccination drive on Monday, October 18, 2021, to give Covid jabs to more than one lakh beneficiaries, which will make Prakasam closer to the target. Now, the district administration has laid emphasis on covering people in the age group of 18-45. As per the data available with the Medical and Health Department, there are 22.22 lakh people of above 18 years of age in the district.

“We need to administer only 3 lakh Covid jabs to achieve the target of vaccinating all the identified beneficiaries,” District Immunisation Officer Dr Padmaja told TNIE. DM&HO Dr P Ratnavali said, “About 85% of beneficiaries in the age group of 18-45 have been vaccinated. The vaccination of all the beneficiaries above 45 years of age in the district has been completed.”

The district which has a stock of nearly 1 lakh vaccine doses, has already placed an indent for more stocks. The Covid vaccine stocks are expected to reach the district soon.“We are confident of completing vaccination of all those aged above 18 years in the next few days,” she added.Prakasam has reported a total of 1.38 lakh Covid cases so far. The daily count in the district is on the decline now.