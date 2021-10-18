Designs for PVK Naidu complex in Guntur get MAUD nod

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The steps for the construction of the long-awaited PVK Naidu Complex are finally being taken in the heart of Guntur city. The land has a long history as late PVK Naidu had donated 1.6 acres land to GMC in 1945. The GMC had built a complex with shops and rented them out to vendors. For nearly five decades the shops provided livelihood to several shop owners and staff.

In 2015, as the structure of the building started crumbling, GMC demolished it and shifted all the shops to Red Tank Complex. However, due to various reasons, the vendors didn’t show much interest to shift to Red Tank Complex. Since then, the construction of a new complex with modern facilities has been on the cards.

Earlier this week, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Botcha Satyanarayana at a meeting held with Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu and GMC Commissioner Ch Anuradha gave his approval to the latest designs of the building complex submitted by the CDMA officials.

According to official sources, the complex will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 130 crore. The G+8 model building will contain free underground parking with 11 floors. As the complex is being set up in one of the busiest areas, two floors of the building are being allotted for paid parking.

This can also help in resolving traffic woes in the One Town area. Each floor is said to be 50,000 square feet in area. The officials also said that soon after the government releases an official order, GMC will call for tenders and start construction works as soon as possible.

Shops on two floors will be allotted to previous vendors, while remaining will be utilised for GMC office and other commercial complexes.