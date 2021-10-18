STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Downpour batters Andhra's East Godavari district, streams in spate  

All roads leading to Gollaprolu mandal headquarters were surrounded with water, and crops in several hectares were submerged. 

Published: 18th October 2021 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2021 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Poshamma Gandi temple in East Godavari completely submerged in floodwater

In this file photo, Poshamma Gandi temple in East Godavari is completely submerged in floodwater. (File Photo| Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Heavy rainfall in parts of East Godavari district late on Saturday night, October 16, 2021, led to the swelling of several local streams and tanks besides flooding several low-lying areas. Heavy inflow into the Pampa reservoir at Annavaram was reported after heavy rains battered the upstream areas.

With the water level rising to the reservoir’s full capacity, officials released 600 cusecs of water. Pampa reservoir officials said they were expecting more inflow, and villages downstream have been alerted about possible flooding. Yeleru reservoir, too, was filled to capacity and the project officials might release water on Monday. 

With the release of water from Pampa reservoir and rains, streams and tanks in Gollaprolu mandal were filled to the brim. All roads leading to Gollaprolu mandal headquarters were surrounded with water, and crops in several hectares were submerged. The flooded stretch of the National Highway 216 at Adarsh Engineering College disrupted vehicular traffic. Pithapuram police swung into action and controlled the traffic flow as the water gushed over the main roads. 

Meanwhile, Nellore and Tirupati cities and some parts of Nellore and Chittoor districts, too, received brief spells of rainfall on Sunday.  Kavali received 4 cm of rainfall while Kota, Chillakur mandals in Nellore district and Pileru of Chittoor district got 3 cm of rainfall.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
East Godavari district heavy rain Pampa reservoir Yeleru reservoir National Highway 216 flooded
India Matters
Representational Image (File Photo | AP)
Vaccine for kids: What’s the hurry, ask experts
Kerala has been witnessing heavy rains. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram)
Climate change knocks hard at doors of Kerala, time to adopt new strategy 
Vodafone Idea Ltd. (Photo | @VodafoneIN)
Vodafone Idea teams up with L&T for trials of 5G-based smart city solutions
electricity being generated at the farm.
Progressive Karnataka farmer generates power from pond

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp