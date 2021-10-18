Downpour batters Andhra's East Godavari district, streams in spate  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Heavy rainfall in parts of East Godavari district late on Saturday night, October 16, 2021, led to the swelling of several local streams and tanks besides flooding several low-lying areas. Heavy inflow into the Pampa reservoir at Annavaram was reported after heavy rains battered the upstream areas.

With the water level rising to the reservoir’s full capacity, officials released 600 cusecs of water. Pampa reservoir officials said they were expecting more inflow, and villages downstream have been alerted about possible flooding. Yeleru reservoir, too, was filled to capacity and the project officials might release water on Monday.

With the release of water from Pampa reservoir and rains, streams and tanks in Gollaprolu mandal were filled to the brim. All roads leading to Gollaprolu mandal headquarters were surrounded with water, and crops in several hectares were submerged. The flooded stretch of the National Highway 216 at Adarsh Engineering College disrupted vehicular traffic. Pithapuram police swung into action and controlled the traffic flow as the water gushed over the main roads.

Meanwhile, Nellore and Tirupati cities and some parts of Nellore and Chittoor districts, too, received brief spells of rainfall on Sunday. Kavali received 4 cm of rainfall while Kota, Chillakur mandals in Nellore district and Pileru of Chittoor district got 3 cm of rainfall.