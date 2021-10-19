Active COVID caseload in Andhra Pradesh goes below 6,000 after 651 recover in a day

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Active COVID caseload in the State came down to less than 6,000 with the recoveries, once again, outnumbering the fresh cases. The State has so far reported more than 20.640 lakh infections from 2.90-odd crore samples, while the recoveries stand at 20.40 lakh.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, Chittoor district reported the highest of 74 new infections followed by 51 in Kadapa and 50 in Guntur.

The remaining districts reported less than 50 infections, while five districts logged new infections in single-digit. Vizianagaram district did not report a single new case, while Kurnool reported just two infections.

Barring Kadapa, all the 12 districts reported less number of cases than Sunday. The four Rayalaseema districts logged a combined of 133 fresh cases, while the three north coastal Andhra districts reported just 17 new infections.

The recoveries in the 24 hours span were almost double the new infections. With 651 patients recovering from the virus, the caseload came down to 5,709.

Meanwhile, six patients succumbed to the virus taking the total fatalities to 14,313. Krishna district reported two deaths, while Chittoor, Guntur, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam reported one fatality each.