After complaints, civic body seeks help of cops to make Tirupati free of beggars

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tirupati Municipal Commissioner PS Girisha has urged the police to make concerted efforts to make Tirupati city beggar-free.

Appealing to Tirupati (Urban) SP Ch Venkata Appala Naidu to find a permanent solution to free the city of beggars, Girisha said "Beggars taking shelter at bus stops and in front of commercial establishments are consuming alcohol and other illegal substances, and creating inconvenience to the citizens and devotees visiting the city. Appropriate measures should be initiated for identifying the beggars and shifting them to the night-house shelters."

Responding, the police officer assured his department's assistance to corporation workers for shifting the beggars to night shelters in the city. Several municipal officials and police officers, however, are apprehensive about implementing the assurance of Superintendent of Police to help make Tirupati beggar-free.

They said that neither the municipal corporation nor the police has an accurate data regarding the number of beggars in the temple town. Additionally, the temple town's only shelter on Parsala street has limited capacity

Commissioner Girisha and other civil officials held the Spandana weekly programme on the municipal corporation office premises. They received petitions and grievances directly from the public. The majority of petitions highlighted the menace of beggars on city roads.

They received petitions and grievances directly from the public. The majority of petitions highlighted the menace of beggars on city roads.