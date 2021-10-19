STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

After complaints, civic body seeks help of cops to make Tirupati free of beggars

Tirupati (Urban) SP Ch Venkata Appala Naidu assured his department's assistance to corporation workers for shifting the beggars to night shelters in the city.

Published: 19th October 2021 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2021 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

begging, beggar

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tirupati Municipal Commissioner PS Girisha has urged the police to make concerted efforts to make Tirupati city beggar-free. 

Appealing to Tirupati (Urban) SP Ch Venkata Appala Naidu to find a permanent solution to free the city of beggars, Girisha said "Beggars taking shelter at bus stops and in front of commercial establishments are consuming alcohol and other illegal substances, and creating inconvenience to the citizens and devotees visiting the city. Appropriate measures should be initiated for identifying the beggars and shifting them to the night-house shelters."

Responding, the police officer assured his department's assistance to corporation workers for shifting the beggars to night shelters in the city. Several municipal officials and police officers, however, are apprehensive about implementing the assurance of Superintendent of Police to help make Tirupati beggar-free.

They said that neither the municipal corporation nor the police has an accurate data regarding the number of beggars in the temple town. Additionally, the temple town's only shelter on Parsala street has limited capacity

Commissioner Girisha and other civil officials held the Spandana weekly programme on the municipal corporation office premises. They received petitions and grievances directly from the public. The majority of petitions highlighted the menace of beggars on city roads.

They received petitions and grievances directly from the public. The majority of petitions highlighted the menace of beggars on city roads.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Venkata Appala Naidu PS Girisha Tirupati beggars
India Matters
A health worker tests a person for coronavirus at the KSRTC BUs terminal in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Covid infection rate in decline: India's R-value below 1 since Sept,  say researchers
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo | EPS)
Andhra Pradesh to provide jobs to kin of govt staff who died on Covid duty
A glimpse from the promo before it was taken down. (Video Screengrab)
FabIndia withdraws 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz' Diwali promo after right-wing backlash
Students at Chennamangallur Higher Secondary School at in Kozhikode. (Photo| EPS)
Kerala students migrate outside state looking for quality education, better exposure

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp