Cops delete ‘rapist’ pic after FB post goes viral 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In order to get information about the suspect in the Tadepalli gang rape case, one of the police personnel posted the details of Ramalingam Prasanna Reddy along with his old pictures on Facebook, which went viral in a few hours.

However, under the directions of the higher officials, the police personnel deleted the post on Monday. The post included the details of the suspect, including a tattoo on his left hand, his previous occupation, and requested the people to contact Tadepalli police if anyone had any information regarding him.

On July 19, a case of rape of a woman at Pushkar ghat in Seethanagaram was filed at the Tadepalli police station. After 48 days, on August 8, Guntur urban police arrested one accused Sher Krishna, and another person who helped the accused sell the phones and ornaments of the victims.

Investigation officer, Mangalagiri DSP Rambabu said, “We have launched a search operation for the suspect and our teams are following the leads received in the case and are looking everywhere to trace him.”