Over 55,000 jabbed at COVID vaccine drive in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district

ONGOLE: The District Medical and Health department has taken up a mega COVID-19 vaccination drive on Monday with an aim to complete inoculation for the people in the 18-44 years age group in the district as early as possible.

The district medical department so far has vaccinated 33 lakh people and expected to inoculate around 1 lakh people through the mega vaccination drive. However, they were able to administer vaccine to 55,025 people at all 133 vaccination centres in the district.

With this the cumulative COVID-19 vaccinations increased to 33,54,102 on Monday. "On the directives of the government, we had taken up the special mega vaccination drive on Monday. We request people above 18 years of age, pregnant women and mothers of children between ages 0-5 to utilise this opportunity and get the vaccine free of cost at all the government vaccination centres," Dr P Ratnavali, District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) said.