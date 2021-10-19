Panchaloha idols worth Rs 10 lakh recovered in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Arundalpet police on Monday arrested six persons for illegally selling Panchaloha idols worth Rs 10 lakh here. Addressing mediapersons, Guntur SP Arif Hafeez said that Sundar Rao, a resident of Kammavaripalem in Prakasam district found Panchaloha idols of God Siva and Goddess Parvathi while he was ploughing his field in November last year.

Without informing anybody he kept the idols in a safe at his home. Recently, he fell ill and in order to arrange money for the treatment, he informed his relative Ravi about the idols. Ravi suggested that they should sell the idols to get the money.

He contacted his relatives Chittibabu, Naveen, Venkata Rao and with their suggestion, they broke the idols into small pieces and brought them to Guntur. The first gold vendor they contacted refused to buy the idols.

While they were going to another shop, acting on a tip-off, the police caught the accused along with the idols weighing 4 kg and arrested them.