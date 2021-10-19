STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pontiff lauds Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for archakas' welfare  

The pontiff praised the Chief Minister for the government’s measures for the welfare of archakas and their families.

Published: 19th October 2021 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2021 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with Sachchidananda Swamy in Vijayawada

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with Sachchidananda Swamy in Vijayawada. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday visited Sri Ganapati Sachchidananda Swamy Ashram in Vijayawada and offered prayers at Marakatha Rajarajeshwari Devi temple on its premises.

Later, he met Dattapeetadhipati Swami Sachchidanand. The pontiff praised the Chief Minister for the government’s measures for the welfare of archakas and their families. He requested the Chief Minister to continue the tradition of ‘hereditary archakatvam’ in the temples.

Speaking to mediapersons, Sachchidananda Swamy said after a long gap of one and half years, he came to Vijayawada to participate in Dasara Navaratri celebrations. Dattapeetadhipathi praised the Chief Minister for his dedication to ensure welfare of people, besides developing the state on all fronts.

He said there is a need for people to cooperate with the government for making it happen and opined that it was not good to pose hurdles in the way of development by approaching courts for every small thing.

"Development cannot happen in one day and losses due to natural calamities cannot be blamed on the government. I pray to Goddess Kanaka Durga for peace and prosperity for all people in the state. I urged the CM to safeguard the temple lands, sanctity of temples and Hinduism and ensure hereditary priesthood in the temples. He responded  positively," the Swamy said. 

