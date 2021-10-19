Pydithalli temple fest begins in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Amid pomp and gaiety, the grand festival of Goddess Pydithalli started with Tholella Utsavam on Monday. On the occasion, hereditary trustee and MANSAS Trust chairman Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju, along with his family members presented traditional silk robes to the presiding deity, who is hailed as the sister of Vizianagaram kings.

Collector A Suryakumari, DIG (Visakhapatnam range) LRK Rangarao, VIPs and people’s representatives had darshan of the goddess. Amid COVID protocols, about 2,000 devotees visited the temple.

In the early hours of Monday, Ashok Gajapathi Raju's family arranged traditional Ghatams at Durgamma temple in Vizianagaram fort and performed special rituals. As part of festival customs, the family distributed seeds to the farmers.

The district administration has made all arrangements for Sirimanotsavam on Tuesday. The traditional carpenters have made ready the Sirimanu, Irusumanu, Gilaka, Iravatham (white elephant) and Anjali Radham at the house of hereditary priest in Hukumpeta.