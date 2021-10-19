STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Ravuri’s works spoke of man’s struggles’

MLC Dokka Manikya Varaprasad inaugurated the statues of Ravuri Bharadwaj and Ganaala Rama Murthy on Monday.

Published: 19th October 2021 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2021 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: MLC Dokka Manikya Varaprasad inaugurated the statues of Ravuri Bharadwaj and Ganaala Rama Murthy on Monday. Varaprasad said Ravuri Bhardwaja, who won the prestigious Janapith Award for 2012 was a simple man and believed in simple writing that mirrored the real situations in the society. 

He added that remembering such great personalities and following their footsteps is the need of the hour. The award-winning novel by Ravuri, Paakudu Rallu (slippery stones), was a fantastic work portraying the struggles of a woman in pursuing her career in the film industry. Though he went did not pursue higher education, he had closely studied the intricate and complex human relationships. His works showed the underlying struggles in the lives of common people, the MLC noted. 

Ganaala Rama Murthy was another prominent person who worked for the well-being of his community and earned good fame by serving the people at his earnest during his tenure as MLC during the British rule, the MLC said. 

