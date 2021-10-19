STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thermal power production in Andhra Pradesh goes up to 69 million units

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to chalk out long-term plans to ensure uninterrupted power supply across the State.

Published: 19th October 2021

electricity

Image for representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the Energy Department officials to ensure there is no shortage of coal and no interruption in power supply in the State. He directed officials to chalk out long-term plans to ensure uninterrupted power supply across the State.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to take steps for setting up a 6,300 MW power project, including 1,350 mw power production through reverse pumping, at Sileru Hydel project. 

During a review meeting on Monday on the power situation arising out of the coal shortage in the country, energy department officials assured the Chief Minister that they will ensure power supply without any interruption.

The State has received an additional two rakes of coal from Mahanadi Coal Fields and the power production at thermal power plants under APGENCO has gone up from 50 million units to 69 million units, they said. 

The officials said they were constantly monitoring the situation and taking steps accordingly to meet the power demand.Ensure sufficient coal stocks in the thermal power units by coordinating with Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), Coal India and other organisations, Jagan said and asked the officials to come up with alternative arrangements for transportation of coal to the State like cargo ships. “This will reduce transport cost also,’’ Jagan said and instructed the officials to coordinate with the  Centre for the same. 

When he was informed that 170 MW of power will be available from Power Trading Corporation, the Chief Minister asked the official to focus on procuring the needed power on both short-term and long term basis. Energy secretary N Srikanth, APGENCO MC Sridhar and other officials were present.

