23 booked for lynching quack in Prakasam

ONGOLE: Kamepalli village in Jarugumalli mandal limits is still under police security cover as the double murder on Sunday night has triggered fear among the villagers. The police has registered a case of murder against 23 villagers. The mob allegedly lynched a 60-year-old quack who killed a women for resisting his sexual advances. Two police pickets have been arranged in the village to maintain the law and order situation.

“Based on the complaint lodged by the old man’s daughter, we have registered a case under IPC Sections 143, 148, 353, 302 and 149 against 23 people who were allegedly involved in the lynching incident. Our investigation is progressing at a steady pace and we will arrest the accused as soon as possible,” Singarayakonda circle inspector (CI), Lakshman, who is also the investigation officer on the case told TNIE on Tuesday.

After the postmortem was conducted on both the bodies at the Ongole-GGH (RIMS), the authorities made arrangements to them handover to the family members on Monday evening. The body of the deceased woman was received by her family and the last rites were performed on the same day. However, family members of Obaiah didn’t come forward to take his body and it has been placed at the GGH morgue.

The police called up Obaiah’s family members and spoke about performing last rites. “Finally, Obaiah’s family was convinced and the last rites were performed on Tuesday. The procedure was conducted peacefully and the situation is under control in the village,” the CI said.