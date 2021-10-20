STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

23 booked for lynching quack in Prakasam

Two police pickets arranged in Kamepalli village to maintain the law & order situation

Published: 20th October 2021 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

FIR logo, first information report

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Kamepalli village in Jarugumalli mandal limits is still under police security cover as the double murder on Sunday night has triggered fear among the villagers. The police has registered a case of murder against 23 villagers. The mob allegedly lynched a 60-year-old quack who killed a women for resisting his sexual advances. Two police pickets have been arranged in the village to maintain the law and order situation. 

“Based on the complaint lodged by the old man’s daughter, we have registered a case under IPC Sections 143, 148, 353, 302 and 149 against 23 people who were allegedly involved in the lynching incident. Our investigation is progressing at a steady pace and we will arrest the accused as soon as possible,” Singarayakonda circle inspector (CI), Lakshman, who is also the investigation officer on the case told TNIE on Tuesday. 

After the postmortem was conducted on both the bodies at the Ongole-GGH (RIMS), the authorities made arrangements to them handover to the family members on Monday evening. The body of the deceased woman was received by her family and the last rites were performed on the same day. However, family members of Obaiah didn’t come forward to take his body and it has been placed at the GGH morgue. 

The police called up Obaiah’s family members and spoke about performing last rites. “Finally, Obaiah’s family was convinced and the last rites were performed on Tuesday. The procedure was conducted peacefully and the situation is under control in the village,” the CI said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh lynching Prakasam
India Matters
Aryan Khan was arrested after a drug bust on a cruise ship. (File photo | AFP)
Cruise drugs case: Special court refuses bail to Aryan Khan
Gopi
Woman, 72, puts sick husband, 76, to death as act of 'mercy killing'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Lord Buddha inspiration for India's Constitution: PM Modi
For representational purposes
Bengaluru's hospitals see surge in cases of bronchiolitis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp