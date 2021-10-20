Andhra logs 483 new Covid cases, 534 recoveries

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State logged another 483 new Covid-19 infections from 40,000-odd samples in the past 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday, taking the overall cases past the 20.61 lakh-mark. The active caseload came further down to a little over 5,600 with the recoveries being more than the new infections.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, Chittoor district reported the highest of 120 new infections and it was the only district which logged more than 100 new cases. Four districts reported more than 50 new infections, while four districts have reported new cases in single digits.

The lowest of two cases each were reported from Kadapa, Vizianagaram and Anantapur districts, while three new cases were reported from Kurnool.Nine districts reported more number of fresh cases when compared to Monday, leading to a spike in cases from 332 on Monday to 483 on Tuesday.

The four Rayalaseema districts logged 127 fresh infections, while the three north coastal Andhra districts reported less than 50 infections in the 24 hours span.The fresh recoveries stood at 534, taking the overall recoveries to 20.41 lakh. The active caseload came down to 5,654. East Godavari district continued to have the highest of 1,167 active cases, while all the remaining districts have active cases in three digits.

Four districts have less than 100 active cases with the lowest of 28 in Vizianagaram as well as Kurnool districts. Chittoor, Krishna, Nellore, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts reported an increase in active cases when compared to Monday.

Meanwhile, the fatalities in a 24 hours span have come down to just four, taking the gross deaths to 14,317. Two deaths each were reported from Krishna and Prakasam districts in the 24 hours span. The four Rayalaseema districts as well as the three north coastal Andhra districts did not report a single death.

Chittoor reportes highest number of cases

