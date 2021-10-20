STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra logs 483 new Covid cases, 534 recoveries

The four Rayalaseema districts logged 127 fresh infections, while the three north coastal Andhra districts reported less than 50 infections in the 24 hours span.

Published: 20th October 2021 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State logged another 483 new Covid-19 infections from 40,000-odd samples in the past 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday, taking the overall cases past the 20.61 lakh-mark. The active caseload came further down to a little over 5,600 with the recoveries being more than the new infections.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, Chittoor district reported the highest of 120 new infections and it was the only district which logged more than 100 new cases. Four districts reported more than 50 new infections, while four districts have reported new cases in single digits. 

The lowest of two cases each were reported from Kadapa, Vizianagaram and Anantapur districts, while three new cases were reported from Kurnool.Nine districts reported more number of fresh cases when compared to Monday, leading to a spike in cases from 332 on Monday to 483 on Tuesday. 

The four Rayalaseema districts logged 127 fresh infections, while the three north coastal Andhra districts reported less than 50 infections in the 24 hours span.The fresh recoveries stood at 534, taking the overall recoveries to 20.41 lakh. The active caseload came down to 5,654. East Godavari district continued to have the highest of 1,167 active cases, while all the remaining districts have active cases in three digits. 

Four districts have less than 100 active cases with the lowest of 28 in Vizianagaram as well as Kurnool districts. Chittoor, Krishna, Nellore, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts reported an increase in active cases when compared to Monday.

Meanwhile, the fatalities in a 24 hours span have come down to just four, taking the gross deaths to 14,317. Two deaths each were reported from Krishna and Prakasam districts in the 24 hours span. The four Rayalaseema districts as well as the three north coastal Andhra districts did not report a single death.

Chittoor reportes highest number of cases
Chittoor district reported the highest of 120 new infections and it was the only district which logged more than 100 new cases. Four districts reported more than 50 new cases. The lowest of two cases each were reported from Kadapa, Vizianagaram and Anantapur districts

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Aryan Khan was arrested after a drug bust on a cruise ship. (File photo | AFP)
Cruise drugs case: Special court refuses bail to Aryan Khan
Gopi
Woman, 72, puts sick husband, 76, to death as act of 'mercy killing'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Lord Buddha inspiration for India's Constitution: PM Modi
For representational purposes
Bengaluru's hospitals see surge in cases of bronchiolitis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp