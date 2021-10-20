Andhra Pradesh Industries and Commerce Minister to visit Delhi today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy will visit Delhi on a two-day tour from Wednesday.As part of the visit, Goutham Reddy will call on Union Industries and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Minister Narayan Tatu Rane. He will also meet Niti Aayog Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Kant.He is also likely to meet Union IT, Civil Aviation and Ports Ministers.

Goutham Reddy will explain to the Union Ministers about the Work from Home Towns concept to be implemented by the State government and will also discuss the projects and funds to the State government from the Centre.Special Chief Secretary (Industries) R Karikal Valaven, Industries department Director J Subrahmanyam, Advisor (Industries) Lanka Sridhar will accompany Mekapati Goutham Reddy during

his visit to the national capital.