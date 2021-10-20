Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita expresses doubts over attackers at TDP office

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita condemned the offensive and objectionable language used by TDP leader K Pattabhiram against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Responding to the attacks on TDP offices and the allegations of failure of law and order in the State by Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu, Sucharitha said Pattabhi’s comments using foul and unparliamentary language are being condemned by one and all in the state. She expressed doubts that Naidu is behind the comments of Pattabhi. Regarding the attack on TDP’s party office in Mangalagiri, the Home Minister said there are doubts that the entire attack was done by the TDP activists themselves.

She asked Naidu, who accused the DGP of inaction, as to why he failed to control his own party men from making such provocative comments. “Time and again, they (TDP) have been trying to link the Gujarat drug bust case to the government, even when it was made clear by the Union government that AP has nothing to do with the case. The ganja trade in AOB is not a new issue. In fact, the Chief Minister has set up SEB to address the issue with an iron hand. More quantities of ganja were seized and arrests of smugglers were made in the last two years than earlier,” she said and announced that the department will release details of narcotic cases in the last seven years.

Dismissing claims of Naidu that the DGP has not responded to his call, the Home Minister said the DGP was reviewing a rehearsal parade for Police Commemoration Day. “The DGP got a call from an unknown number and it was informed by his PA that the DGP was reviewing the parade,’’ she said. Meanwhile, at another presser, YSRC leaders K Parthasarathy, M Nagarjuna, Rajanna Dora, Hafeez Khan, Vasanta Krishna Prasad condemned the comments Pattabhi. They also claimed that YSRC cadre were not involved in the attack on the TDP office.