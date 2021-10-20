NEP in Andhra Pradesh’s primary schools from November 1

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government will introduce the New Education Policy (NEP) in primary schools from November 1. As part of the policy, classes 3 to 5 of primary schools, which are located in the same, adjacent or under 250 metre radius of a high school with the same management will now become part of the high school. Classes 1 and 2 of such primary schools will function as usual.

Secondary grade teachers (SGTS) will be provided to classes 1 and 2 of such primary schools with a teacher-pupil ratio (TPR) of 1:30. However, keeping in view of the learning outcomes, a TPR of 1:20 may also be considered.

The remaining teachers in such primary schools, including LFL headmaster will be deployed and brought under the control of the headmaster of the high school concerned. The concerned high school will run the school for classes 3 to 10 with the existing staff of the high school and the teachers deployed from such primary schools.

If senior SGTs are not qualified to teach from classes 3 to 10, then the services of qualified junior SGTs will also be considered for redeployment. To redeploy the remaining teachers to the respective high school to teach classes 3 to 10 options will be given to the LFL headmaster whether to stay back or to render his services in the high school.

However, qualified teachers may be deployed to High School. While redeploying the teachers to the concerned high schools, the administrative aspects, including service matters will be shifted from such primary schools to the concerned high schools.

If the accommodation is not sufficient to run classes 3 to 10 in the concerned high schools, the classes 3 to 5 will be held at the primary school concerned and the teachers of the high school, including teachers deployed from the primary schools will take classes to the students and the headmaster will administrate and monitor accordingly.

If the teachers are not sufficient to teach classes 3 to 10, including the teachers deployed from primary schools in the high schools concerned, the district education officer concerned will take necessary action for work adjustment from surplus in the district concerned.

The headmasters of such high schools will ensure subject-wise teachers for classes 3 to 10 duly ensuring maximum 32 periods per week per teacher and the timetable will be framed accordingly.

