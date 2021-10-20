STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Student killed as school bus plunges into roadside water pond in Andhra Pradesh

The bus driver, who was allegedly driving the vehicle in a rash and negligent manner, lost control over the steering and veered off the road.

Locals check on the school bus in Srikakulam district

Locals check on the school bus in Srikakulam district. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An eight-year-old student of a private school was killed when the bus in which he was travelling fell in a pond near Koyyam village in Etcherla mandal in Srikakulam district on Wednesday. Five other students were rescued by the locals.

The bus belong to a private school was transporting six students to the school when it met with the accident. The bus driver, who was allegedly driving the vehicle in a rash and negligent manner, lost control over the steering and veered off the road.

The bus plunged into a roadside pond and fell to one side. Locals noticed the bus falling into the waters and rescued five children safely. One child, identified as M Raju, died before the locals could save him.

Locals brought JCBs and retrieved the bus from the pond to ensure that no one was trapped under the water. Preliminary investigation by the police suggested rash and negligent driving as the reason for the mishap.

