Giri Pradakshina resumes at Srisailam after seven months

Meanwhile, the temple officials and priests led by temple executive officer S Lavanna inspected nearly 7 km of the pradakshina route.

Published: 21st October 2021 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2021 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: After a gap of seven months in view of the Covid pandemic, Sri Bhramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple authorities have resumed the traditional  Srisailam Giri Pradakshina on the occasion of Aswyuja Suddhi Pournami on Wednesday.Usually, the ritual is performed on every Pournami.

Meanwhile, the temple officials and priests led by temple executive officer S Lavanna inspected nearly 7 km of the pradakshina route.The event started from temples main gate (Maha Dwaram) covering Gangadhar Mandapam, Ankalamma temple, Nandi Mandapam, Mallikarjuna Sadan, Veerabhadra temple, Gosala, Mallamma Kanneeru and outer ring road and again reached the main temple. 

Earlier, the temple officials also performed a ritual Laksha Kumkumarchana.Hundreds of devotees from across the County participated in the ritual through online mode on the temple website www.srisailadevastanam.org. 

