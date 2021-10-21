Girls can apply to Military College till Nov 15

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited applications for admission of class 8 girl students into Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC), Dehradun for the July-2022 term.The entrance exam will be conducted at specified centres of the respective States on December 18. The minimum passing marks in each paper is 50 per cent.

The candidates appearing for the above test should not be less than 11 years in age and should not have attained the age of 13 years as on July 1, 2022. When it comes to the educational qualification, the candidates should either be studying in class 7 or passed class 7 from any recognised school at the time of admission to the RIMC, i.e., on July 1, 2022.

The prospectus-cum-application form and booklet of old question papers can be obtained from the RIMC, Garhi Cantt, Dehradun, Uttarakhand, Pin: 248003 by making an online payment of Rs 600 for general candidates and Rs 555 for SC/ST candidates on RIMC website www.rimc.gov.in.

Filled-in application forms along with necessary certificates for the girls should be sent to the Assistant Secretary (Exams), Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission, New Heads of the Department’s Building, 2nd Floor, Near RTA Office, Opp: Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium, MG Road, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh-520010 on or before November 15.