Guntur: Traffic officials hold drive to recover pending fines

As e-challans have been piling up without being paid, traffic police are conducting a special drive to collect the pending fines.

Traffic violation

For representational image.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As e-challans have been piling up without being paid, traffic police are conducting a special drive to collect the pending fines.In 2017, the e-challan process was initiated to pay traffic violation fines. Prior to that, commuters had to pay the fines through manual books. Later on, through e-challans, commuters were given an option to pay the fines at Mee Seva or through e-challan app or on online payment platforms. As a result, fine payments are being utterly neglected. 

In 2019, 23,405 challans were paid out of 62,482. In 2020, 61,411 were cleared out of 1.26 lakh challans. 
A significant dip has been seen in 2021, as until last month, only 11,740 have been cleared, out of the recorded 1.41 lakh challans. Traffic DSP Ramana Kumar urged people to pay pending challans without fail. He added that if pending challans exceed more than three, then the commuter has to clear them, and only then will they be allowed to take their vehicle. “The special drive will be taken up regularly. In order to prevent any kind of inconvenience, people should carry all necessary documents of the vehicle and clear their challans, if any, he added.

