STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pattabhiram arrested for remarks against CM

Police reached Pattabhi’s house around 6 pm, but the inmates did not open the doors, prompting the police to break the lock to enter the house.

Published: 21st October 2021 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2021 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Amid high tension, TDP official spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhiram was arrested by Governorpet police around 9 pm on Wednesday for making derogatory remarks against Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at the party office in Mangalagiri on Tuesday. 

Minutes before the arrest, Pattabhi recorded a selfie video in which he alleged that the government was trying to create troubles for the opposition leaders for questioning the ruling party leaders and police department on their shortcomings and alleged rampant smuggling of drugs and ganja in the state.

He also suspected that the YSRC with the help of police might harm him while in  custody. In the video released to the media, Pattabhi said that he was physically fit and had no injuries on his body when the police reached home to arrest him. 

Police reached Pattabhi’s house around 6 pm, but the inmates did not open the doors, prompting the police to break the lock to enter the house. “I demand an explanation why police forcefully entered our house and arrested my husband. He is healthy and he should return home safe.

The government will be responsible if anything happens to my husband,” Pattabhi’s wife told the media.  Vijayawada city police said that a case under Sections 153A (promoting enmity) 505(2), 353,  504 r/W 120(B) of the IPC was registered against the TDP leader. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kommareddy Pattabhiram TDP official spokesperson YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid caseload graph rises once again in Karnataka
Representational image (File Photo | AP)
Should all our children be Covid jabbed now?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TN man held for creating wife's profile on matrimony site to force her for divorce
Stranded tourists being evacuated in Nainital district on Wednesday | PTI
Rs 200 for water bottle! Greed amid Uttarakhand rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp