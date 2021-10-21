Pattabhiram arrested for remarks against CM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Amid high tension, TDP official spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhiram was arrested by Governorpet police around 9 pm on Wednesday for making derogatory remarks against Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at the party office in Mangalagiri on Tuesday.

Minutes before the arrest, Pattabhi recorded a selfie video in which he alleged that the government was trying to create troubles for the opposition leaders for questioning the ruling party leaders and police department on their shortcomings and alleged rampant smuggling of drugs and ganja in the state.

He also suspected that the YSRC with the help of police might harm him while in custody. In the video released to the media, Pattabhi said that he was physically fit and had no injuries on his body when the police reached home to arrest him.

Police reached Pattabhi’s house around 6 pm, but the inmates did not open the doors, prompting the police to break the lock to enter the house. “I demand an explanation why police forcefully entered our house and arrested my husband. He is healthy and he should return home safe.

The government will be responsible if anything happens to my husband,” Pattabhi’s wife told the media. Vijayawada city police said that a case under Sections 153A (promoting enmity) 505(2), 353, 504 r/W 120(B) of the IPC was registered against the TDP leader.