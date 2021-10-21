Sajjala alleges Naidu’s ploy to create unrest in state using Pattabhiram

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Wednesday alleged that the utterances against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy are part of a deliberate, premeditated plan and organised crime against state. He held TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu responsible for the events that unfolded after his party spokesperson K Pattabhiram’s utterances against Jagan.

Demanding an unconditional apology from Naidu, Sajjala said that the TDP chief had made his party spokesperson make the utterances as per a plan. “The unsavoury remarks were made in an unprecedented manner and there will be reaction to such comments,’’ Sajjala said and added Naidu knew that the YSRC would react in such a manner. Sajjala said such utterances would come out of frustration and opined that the TDP has lost the right to remain in politics.

Playing the video of Pattabhiram’s speech, Sajjala said that the TDP leadership knew that the YSRC would react to that particular word used by them, which has a very derogatory meaning in North India. “What is their intention behind using the word repeatedly?’’ he questioned. Sajjala went on to add that Pattabhi, before addressing the press meet, had talks with his chief. “Without the consent of his party chief, no spokesperson would dare to talk in such a rash manner. Pattabhi had criticised the government on earlier occasions too, but Tuesday’s remarks went to extreme levels,’’ he observed.

Apart from Sajjala, a battery of YSRC leaders lashed out at the TDP and its chief for the events that took place since Tuesday. Speaking in Hyderabad, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu said TDP leaders, on the orders of Naidu, have stooped to new low and used filthy language against the Chief Minister only to instigate violence, gain sympathy and save the TDP. He demanded an apology from Naidu.

Meanwhile, MLA Ambati Rambabu questioned whether Naidu was supporting the remarks made by Pattabhi against Jagan. He flayed the TDP for making derogatory comments against the DGP and said the TDP has been trying to gain people’s sympathy. Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Venkatswara Rao (Nani) said Naidu has been conspiring to create unrest in the state to benefit Lokesh. He slammed the TDP for propagating false information on Gujarat drugshaul.