STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Sajjala alleges Naidu’s ploy to create unrest in state using Pattabhiram

Demanding an unconditional apology from Naidu, Sajjala said that the TDP chief had made his party spokesperson make the utterances as per a plan.

Published: 21st October 2021 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2021 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

YSRC workers stage a protest against TDP in Vizag on Wednesday I G Satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Wednesday alleged that the utterances against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy are part of a deliberate, premeditated plan and organised crime against state. He held TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu responsible for the events that unfolded after his party spokesperson K Pattabhiram’s utterances against Jagan. 

Demanding an unconditional apology from Naidu, Sajjala said that the TDP chief had made his party spokesperson make the utterances as per a plan. “The unsavoury remarks were made in an unprecedented manner and there will be reaction to such comments,’’ Sajjala said and added Naidu knew that the YSRC would react in such a manner. Sajjala said such utterances would come out of frustration and opined that the TDP has lost the right to remain in politics. 

Playing the video of Pattabhiram’s speech, Sajjala said that the TDP leadership knew that the YSRC would react to that particular word used by them, which has a very derogatory meaning in North India.  “What is their intention behind using the word repeatedly?’’ he questioned. Sajjala went on to add that Pattabhi, before addressing the press meet, had talks with his chief. “Without the consent of his party chief, no spokesperson would dare to talk in such a rash manner. Pattabhi had criticised the government on earlier occasions too, but Tuesday’s remarks went to extreme levels,’’ he observed. 

Apart from Sajjala, a battery of YSRC leaders lashed out at the TDP and its chief for the events that took place since Tuesday. Speaking in Hyderabad, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu said TDP leaders, on the orders of Naidu, have stooped to new low and used filthy language against the Chief Minister only to instigate violence, gain sympathy and save the TDP. He demanded an apology from Naidu.

Meanwhile, MLA Ambati Rambabu questioned whether Naidu was supporting the remarks made by Pattabhi against Jagan. He flayed the TDP for making derogatory comments against the DGP and said the TDP has been trying to gain people’s sympathy.  Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Venkatswara Rao (Nani) said Naidu has been conspiring to create unrest in the state to benefit Lokesh. He slammed the TDP for propagating false information on Gujarat drugshaul. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSRC Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Chandrababu Naidu
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid caseload graph rises once again in Karnataka
Representational image (File Photo | AP)
Should all our children be Covid jabbed now?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TN man held for creating wife's profile on matrimony site to force her for divorce
Stranded tourists being evacuated in Nainital district on Wednesday | PTI
Rs 200 for water bottle! Greed amid Uttarakhand rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp