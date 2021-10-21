‘Spl Spandana drive to resolve land issues in 90 days’

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: District authorities are going to conduct a unique “Special Revenue Spandana” public grievance receiving program on October 21 and 22 to clear all land related issues of the people. After assuming office in the district, Collector Praveen Kumar has identified that a number of land related complaints were being reported every Monday at the ‘Spandana’ public grievance programme. So, in this connection, the Collector thought that a Special ‘Revenue Spandana’ programme will serve the purpose.

Minister for Energy, Forest & Environment, Balineni Srinivasa Reddy also supported the idea, after which the Minister-Collector duo announced last Saturday that a special ‘Revenue Spandana’ programme would be conducted at all 1,058 village/ ward secretariats of the district. They also released wall posters and pamphlets for the programme. The Collector informed that the district administration was going to work in ‘machine mode’ to resolve all land related issues through the special programme.

“All land related public grievances, including land encroachments, wrong mutations, errant records, duplication of land records, mistakes in web-land copies etc will be resolved within 3 to 5 months duration. I appeal to all the public representatives including MLAs, ZPTCs, MPPs, MPTCs, Village Sarpanchs etc., to attend the ‘Special Revenue Spandana’ programmes at their respective village/ward secretariats for best results,” the Collector said.