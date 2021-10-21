STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Spl Spandana drive to resolve land issues in 90 days’

The Collector informed that the district administration was going to work in ‘machine mode’ to resolve all land related issues through the special programme. 

Published: 21st October 2021 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2021 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

land auction

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: District authorities are going to conduct a unique “Special Revenue Spandana” public grievance receiving program on October 21 and 22 to clear all land related issues of the people. After assuming office in the district, Collector Praveen Kumar has identified that a number of land related complaints were being reported every Monday at the ‘Spandana’ public grievance programme. So, in this connection, the Collector thought that a Special ‘Revenue Spandana’ programme will serve the purpose. 

Minister for Energy, Forest & Environment, Balineni Srinivasa Reddy also supported the idea, after which the Minister-Collector duo announced last Saturday that a special ‘Revenue Spandana’ programme would be conducted at all 1,058 village/ ward secretariats of the district. They also released wall posters and pamphlets for the programme. The Collector informed that the district administration was going to work in ‘machine mode’ to resolve all land related issues through the special programme. 

“All land related public grievances, including land encroachments, wrong mutations, errant records, duplication of land records, mistakes in web-land copies etc will be resolved within 3 to 5 months duration. I appeal to all the public representatives including MLAs, ZPTCs, MPPs, MPTCs, Village Sarpanchs etc., to attend the ‘Special Revenue Spandana’ programmes at their respective village/ward secretariats for best results,” the Collector said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
land related issues Special Revenue Spandana
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid caseload graph rises once again in Karnataka
Representational image (File Photo | AP)
Should all our children be Covid jabbed now?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TN man held for creating wife's profile on matrimony site to force her for divorce
Stranded tourists being evacuated in Nainital district on Wednesday | PTI
Rs 200 for water bottle! Greed amid Uttarakhand rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp