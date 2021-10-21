State records 523 new Covid-19 cases, active caseload drops to 5,566 after 600 recoveries

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State logged another 523 new Covid-19 infections from more than 44,000 samples in the past 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday. So far, the State has reported more than 20.61 lakh cases from 2.91-odd crore samples.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, the highest of 87 new infections were reported from Chittoor, taking the district’s overall count to more than 2.46 lakh, the second-highest in the State. Meanwhile, the gross infections in East Godavari went past 2.93 lakh and the district has the highest number of total infections reported so far when compared to any other district.

Five districts reported more than 50 new infections, while Kurnool, with two new infections, is the only district that logged new infections in single-digit. Seven districts reported more cases when compared to Tuesday, leading to a spike in new cases from 483 on Tuesday to more than 520 on Wednesday.

The four Rayalaseema districts accounted for 134 new infections, while the three north coastal Andhra districts reported less than 75 cases.

A little above 600 patients recovered from the virus, taking the overall recoveries to more than 20.41 lakh. The caseload came down to 5,566 with East Godavari alone accounting for more than 1,000 cases. Kurnool has the lowest of 25 active cases.Six districts recorded a spike in active cases when compared to Tuesday.

The fatalities in a day further came down to three from four on Tuesday. Prakasam district reported two deaths, while Krishna reported one death, taking the overall fatalities to 14,320. None of the three north Coastal Andhra and four Rayalaseema districts reported a single death. Chittoor continues to have the highest of 1,938 fatalities, while Kadapa has the lowest of 644 deaths.