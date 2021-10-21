TDP playing ‘dirty’ for political gains: Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Wednesday hit back at the TDP for allegedly trying to foment trouble in the State by creating a wedge between people of various castes and faiths to gain political mileage. Speaking at the release of funds under Jagananna Thodu, an aid programme for small-time businessmen and vendors, the Chief Minister accused the opposition party of being unable to digest the growing popularity of the State government, which has been implementing several welfare schemes and securing public mandate in polls after polls since 2019.

Referring to TDP spokesman Pattabhi’s foul remarks against him and the subsequent attack on the TDP office, Jagan observed, “They use expletives and filthy language... that none speaks in. I was also in the opposition but had never used such words. Such utterances evoke a reaction from well-wishers who watch it on TV. Some of them, who can’t take it, may get BP (Blood Pressure) and we can see their reaction across the State today. In this way, they (opposition) want to gain political mileage.”Jagan further charged the opposition with spreading lies and being deceitful in their words and deeds.

“They don’t even hesitate to create fissures among the people in the name of caste and religion for their political gain. We are also witness to the way systems are being managed... if we do something for the good of the poor, they create legal hurdles for fear that Jagan may get a good name,” he alleged and added that in spite of everything, “we have honoured our commitments in the past two-and-a-half-years and we will continue to do so.”

The Chief Minister’s remarks came amid intensifying confrontation between the TDP and the YSRC over the attack on the TDP office and Pattabhi’s unsavoury comments. TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu dashed off letters to President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah apprising them of the attack on the party’s headquarters at Mangalagiri and sought imposition of President’s Rule under Article 356 besides a CBI probe into the incident. Simultaneously, the party announced that Naidu would hold a 36-hour Deeksha christened, “Prabhutva Ugravadam Pai Poru” (fight against government-sponsored terrorism) -- at the party’s headquarters from 8 am Thursday.

The TDP, in a statement, appealed to all the other political parties and people’s organisations to join them. There are reports that Naidu may fly to Delhi to meet Amit Shah on Saturday. In a counter move, the YSRC announced it will hold “Janagraha Deekshas” on Thursday and Friday demanding unconditional apology from Naidu over his party leader’s utterances against Jagan. Throughout the day, both sides staged protests against each other at several places.

The bandh call given by Naidu, however, evoked little response on Wednesday. In a related development, the Guntur Urban police registered a case against TDP general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh and other party leaders for allegedly attacking a police officer at the TDP headquarters at Mangalagiri on Tuesday. An inspector, in his complaint, alleged that he was abused in the name of his caste, and punched and kicked by Lokesh and others.

A case under various Sections of the IPC including Section 307 (attempt to murder) and under the SC/ ST Prevention of Atrocities Act has been registered against Lokesh and others. While Lokesh was named the prime accused, MLC P Ashok Babu, former MLAs Alapati Raja and Tenali Sravan were named as the other accused. The reserve inspector G Sakru Naik, who is attached to the Police Headquarters, said he went to the TDP office after coming to know of a commotion.

Lokesh and others caught hold of him, questioned about his identity and even as he produced his identity card, they abused him in the name of his caste, the FIR said, claiming Naik was punched till he fell unconscious. Naik found himself confined in a room when he regained consciousness. Mangalagiri Rural police rescued Naik around 10.30 pm and shifted him to the Guntur GGH, the FIR read.

Lokesh, however, denied he was present at the Mangalagiri office when the alleged attack took place. Director General of Police D Gautam Sawang, at a media conference, said stern action would be taken against those involved in the attack. Cases have been registered against 70 persons suspected to be involved in the attack on the TDP office.

