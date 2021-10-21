Troublemakers will be dealt with firmly: DGP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the State police department is committed to ensure the safety and security of the people, Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang said stringent action would be taken against those who are intentionally trying to create unrest with provocative speeches and spreading baseless allegations. He also said some political leaders are crossing limits by making abusive comments against those who are holding constitutional posts.

Addressing the media at the Police Headquarters in Mangalagiri on Wednesday, Gautam Sawang requested all sections of the public to stay calm and not to get provoked by the political leaders’ unverified statements against the state government and police department.

“The opposition TDP leaders went to extreme levels and are spreading rumours and trying to disturb the peaceful atmosphere. Despite myself giving a clarification that Andhra Pradesh has nothing to do with the `20,000 crore worth drug racket busted in Mundra port of Gujarat, there has been a continuous tirade of allegations from TDP leaders ignoring the status of investigation. Central investigation agencies including the National Investigation Agency and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence confirmed that not a gram of heroin reached Vijayawada. I request opposition leaders to refrain from creating disturbances as such activities will dent the State’s image,” Sawang requested.

Explaining the incidents unfolded on Tuesday evening when TDP state office and TDP’s official spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhiram’s house was attacked by alleged YSRC party activists, Sawang found fault with the false accusations being made by the Opposition party leaders for the past one month. “The statement made by the spokesperson was not a casual statement. It was not a slip of tongue as he repeatedly said it. You know that such abusive vulgar language has never been used before,” the DGP observed.

“You cannot abuse and use vulgar language against Constitutional authority. You cannot abuse the President of our country. You cannot abuse the Prime Minister. You cannot abuse Judges. You cannot abuse the chief minister as a constitutional authority,” Sawang said.

Asked why he did not respond to the phone call from Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu, Sawang said, “I received a Whatsapp call from an unknown number at 5.03 pm. At that time, I am inspecting works for the Flag Day parade at IGMC stadium. The allegations that I did not respond to the call is false. I could not hear anything properly as rehearsals were going on and there were drum beats,’’ the DGP explained. He said he had instructed Guntur police to send forces to the spot and control the situation.

Sawang further said some sections of people were trying to create tension in the state and added that AP police are prepared to tackle such incidents. “We are examining all the comments made by the political leaders and will unearth the conspiracy angle,” the DGP added.