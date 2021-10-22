STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three woman killed as proclainer runs over them

The women, all farmhands, were waiting for an autorickshaw to return home when the incident occurred.

Published: 22nd October 2021 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

KADAPA: A speeding earth mover ploughed into a group of women, killing three instantly and injuring as many others critically at Masanayanapalle bridge on Mydukur-Porumammilla main road on Thursday evening.

The women, all farmhands, were waiting for an autorickshaw to return home when the incident occurred. Police said the proclainer driver failed to notice the woman and sped the heavy machine across the bridge.Singamsetty Mahalakshmamma (40), Guvvala Seshamma (65), and Guvvala Pullamma (60) were those killed. Tupakula Veeramma, Bandi Pullamma, Pasala Balaguramma suffered grievous injuries and were hospitalised.

Comments

