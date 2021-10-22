STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

4,600 complaints received at 'Revenue Spandana' in Andhra Pradesh

In Ongole Revenue Division, a total of 1,360 grievances were received by the officials.

Published: 22nd October 2021 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

‘Revenue Spandana’ will continue on Friday as well.

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: ‘Revenue Spandana’, a unique and special public grievance receiving programme designed by the district administration to resolve all land related problems kickstarted across the district on Thursday. A very good public response was recorded at all three revenue divisions of the district. The programme will continue on Friday as well. According to the official information, public submitted their grievances in large numbers at their respective village/ward Secretariat offices on the first day itself. 

In Ongole Revenue Division, a total of 1,360 grievances were received by the officials. Similarly, in the Kandukur, 1,871 complaints were received and in the Markapur, people submitted as many as 1,369 complaints to the concerned secretariat staff. A total of 4,600 grievances through the 1,058 Village/ Ward Secretariats of the district were received on the first day of the programme.

All land related public grievances including encroachments, wrong mutations, errant records, duplication of land records, mistakes in web-land copies etc., will be solved through the special ‘Revenue Spandana’ programme within 3 to 5 months time.In this connection, the district Collector Praveen Kumar visited the Ward Secretariat at 17th ward in Ongole - Pellur Secretariat- and the Village Secretariat of Vallur in Tangutur Mandal. 

Speaking on this occasion, the Collector said, “I appeal all public representatives including the MLAs, ZPTCs, MPPs, MPTC’s, village sarpanchs etc., to attend this special ‘Revenue Spandana’ programme at their respective secretariats for best results. We are going to make available all land related Web land/Adangal papers at all the Village/Ward secretariats for the reference of the public for a month period.” He received six complaints in Vallur and 12 in Pellur secretariats.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Revenue Spandana Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar. (File Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs says gold was converted into ornaments and sold
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday arrives at NCB's office after being summoned for questioning, in Mumbai on October 21, 2021. (Photo | ANI)
'Chats from Aryan Khan's mobile reveal Ananya Panday supplied him weed thrice'
Telangana health staff segregating swab test results. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Explainer: What is the 'delta plus' variant of the coronavirus?
Late actor Vivekh (File | EPS)
Actor Vivek's death coincidental, not related to vaccine: Govt report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp