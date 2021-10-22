4,600 complaints received at 'Revenue Spandana' in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: ‘Revenue Spandana’, a unique and special public grievance receiving programme designed by the district administration to resolve all land related problems kickstarted across the district on Thursday. A very good public response was recorded at all three revenue divisions of the district. The programme will continue on Friday as well. According to the official information, public submitted their grievances in large numbers at their respective village/ward Secretariat offices on the first day itself.

In Ongole Revenue Division, a total of 1,360 grievances were received by the officials. Similarly, in the Kandukur, 1,871 complaints were received and in the Markapur, people submitted as many as 1,369 complaints to the concerned secretariat staff. A total of 4,600 grievances through the 1,058 Village/ Ward Secretariats of the district were received on the first day of the programme.

All land related public grievances including encroachments, wrong mutations, errant records, duplication of land records, mistakes in web-land copies etc., will be solved through the special ‘Revenue Spandana’ programme within 3 to 5 months time.In this connection, the district Collector Praveen Kumar visited the Ward Secretariat at 17th ward in Ongole - Pellur Secretariat- and the Village Secretariat of Vallur in Tangutur Mandal.

Speaking on this occasion, the Collector said, “I appeal all public representatives including the MLAs, ZPTCs, MPPs, MPTC’s, village sarpanchs etc., to attend this special ‘Revenue Spandana’ programme at their respective secretariats for best results. We are going to make available all land related Web land/Adangal papers at all the Village/Ward secretariats for the reference of the public for a month period.” He received six complaints in Vallur and 12 in Pellur secretariats.