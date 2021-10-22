552 recoveries bring down active Covid cases to 5,500 in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh recorded 493 Covid-19 cases from 41,820 samples tested in the 24 hours ending Thursday 9 am, taking the tally to 20,62,303. The death toll climbed to 14,327 with seven more deaths.According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, Chittoor topped the daily chart with 113 new infections followed by 74 from Guntur.

Three districts logged over 50 new cases while three other districts saw single-digit growth. Anantapur reported the lowest of six infections followed by seven and eight from Vizianagaram and Kurnool. As many as seven districts registered less number of fresh infections than on Wednesday. The State, so far, has tested over 2.91 crore samples, the State government bulletin said.

Meanwhile, 552 more patients got cured taking the gross recoveries to more than 20.42 lakh and bringing down the active caseload to 5,500. All the 13 districts now have less than 1,000 active cases—the highest in Chittoor and East Godavari (992 each), and the lowest in Kurnool (28). Two fresh casualties were reported from Guntur, and one death each from Chittoor, East Godavari, Krishna, Kurnool and Prakasam.