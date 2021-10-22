Curriculum for classes 8,9, 10 to be changed, says Andhra Pradesh Minister Audimulapu Suresh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is exploring options to make changes to the curriculum for classes 8, 9 and 10 in Andhra Pradesh to meet CBSE standards, said Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh.

He was speaking in a meeting held with 130 writers from thirteen districts at the Interim Government Complex, Velagapudi, on Thursday.

On the occasion, Suresh urged the writers to utilise their talent to make the curriculum useful for the students.“The Jagan Mohan Reddy government has introduced several programmes in the education sector. The goal is to provide quality education equally to all,” he said.Schemes like Ammavodi, Nadu-Nedu and introduction of English Medium are role models for the country, he observed.

Meanwhile, a team of representatives from Samagra Shiksha Project, Assam, arrived at the Interim Government Complex on Thursday to study the implementation of schemes such as Ammavodi, Nadu-Nedu, Jagananna Goru Muddha, Jagannana Vidya Deevena and Jagananna Vasathi Deevena being implemented by the State education department.