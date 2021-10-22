STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Is it fair to foul mouth CM, Jagan asks as he turns up heat on TDP

The rival party, he said, was making provocative statements to rouse the emotions of the people with an intention of creating unrest in the State.

Published: 22nd October 2021 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy salutes martyrs at the Police Commemoration Day programme in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Incensed over the expletives TDP spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhiram had used against him, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy continued the offensive against the opposition party on Thursday, saying anti-social elements have now taken the form of politicians. 

Addressing the Police Commemoration Day programme, he said the opposition was resorting to unethical means to defame the government. The rival party, he said, was making provocative statements to rouse the emotions of the people with an intention of creating unrest in the State. The State has been witnessing a new type of crime and criminals for the past two-and-a-half-years, Jagan said, in an apparent reference to the TDP.

“These criminals, out of frustration of not being able to wield power in the State, have resorted to desecration of idols, arson of temple chariots, creating a rift among castes, filing cases in court to obstruct welfare programmes and even took legal recourse to obstruct the introduction of English medium in government schools,” he slammed.

Taking serious exception to the use of unsavoury words against him and his mother, Jagan asked if it was correct to use such a filthy language against the head of a State. 

“They called the Chief Minister, a constitutional head of the State, b@#$%^e, meaning son of a s@&t and insulted his mother. They wanted to rouse the emotions of the people, who like and respect the Chief Minister, and thereby tried to create unrest in the State. Everyone should think, is it proper?” he asked. 

Stating that anti-social elements have become political leaders now, he alleged that they had resorted to unethical acts after seeing their rivals succeeding in getting people’s mandate in every poll. “They are not hesitating even to defame the State by projecting it as a hub of drugs and unleashing Goebbelsian tactics. They continue to spew lies, even after the DRI and DGP repeatedly clarified that the Gujarat drug bust case has no connection with the State. They are conspiring against the State, its people and their future with ulterior motives,” the CM alleged.

Pattabhiram remanded till Nov 2

TDP official spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhiram, who was arrested on Wednesday night for his alleged unparliamentary remarks against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, was remanded to judicial custody till November 2. After taking Pattabhiram into custody from his residence in Vijayawada, he was shifted to Thotlavalluru police station on Thursday morning. Later in the evening, he was produced in court

Focus on law and order: CM to police

Paying tributes to martyrs, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy exhorted police not to compromise on maintaining law and order in the State at any cost

TDP delegation calls on Governor

A TDP delegation called on Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan at the Raj Bhavan and submitted a report on the attack on the party office by YSRC cadres

