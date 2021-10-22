Oct 25 last date to apply at NIT-AP via JoSAA

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: National Institute of Technology, Andhra Pradesh has called for applications for its B. Tech courses. The Institute offers B.Tech degree in eight engineering departments. The last date to apply through JoSAA-2021 is October 25, 2021. This academic year, NIT-AP has increased the number of seats from 600 to 750. Seats for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) have been introduced as per the Government of India norms.

Highlighting the unique aspects of the programme, NIT-AP Director, Prof CSP Rao said, “The Institute offers B.Tech programmes in the utmost demanding domains of engineering. Specialised faculty members with excellent academic and research background are devoted to cater to the need of training the students for becoming competent engineers, scientists and entrepreneurs.”

He further added, “NIT-AP is giving emphasis mainly on skill development and innovative thinking. The training and placement section is dedicatedly engaged to mold the students for securing job in reputed companies with good package. In last three years, record number of students have secured job through campus interviews.”

The admission for the B.Tech courses will be conducted through the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA)-2021 and Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB)-2021, based on the JEE (Mains) results.

Further information can be obtained from - https://josaa.nic.in/, https://csab.nic.in/, and www.nitandhra.ac.in. Prospective candidates can also send email to admissions@nitandhra.ac.in .

Engineering courses on offer at NIT-AP

Biotechnology

Chemical Engineering

Civil Engineering

Computer Science and Engineering

Electrical Engineering

Electronics and Communication Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Metallurgical and Materials Engineering