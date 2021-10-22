Pending issues: Joint Staff Council meet on October 27

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Joint Staff Council meeting to discuss the pending issues of the employees of various government departments will be held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma at the Secretariat in Velagapudi on October 27.A communication to this effect was sent to the leaders of the employees associations. Meanwhile, leaders of AP JAC and AP JAC Amaravati called on Chief Secretary at the Secretariat on Thursday and urged him to reveal the report of the 11th Pay Revision Commission before the Joint Staff Council meeting.

AP JAC chairman Bandi Srinivas and AP JAC Amaravati chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarulu along with other officer-bearers met the Chief Secretary. They expressed happiness over the conduct of meeting with all Secretaries on Thursday and calling Joint Staff Council meeting involving leaders of the employees associations on October 27 as per the assurance given by Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and officials of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

The leaders also handed over a memorandum consisting of 49 demands and said that they will raise financial matters like payment of salaries and pensions on the first day of every month, disclosure of the 11th PRC report and financial related matters of various departments.

They also sought the abolition of the Contributory Pension Scheme.