STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pending issues: Joint Staff Council meet on October 27

AP JAC chairman Bandi Srinivas and AP JAC Amaravati chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarulu along with other officer-bearers met the Chief Secretary.

Published: 22nd October 2021 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Senior IAS officer Sameer Sharma on Thursday took charge as the Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh

Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh Sameer Sharma

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Joint Staff Council meeting to discuss the pending issues of the employees of various government departments will be held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma at the Secretariat in Velagapudi on October 27.A communication to this effect was sent to the leaders of the employees associations. Meanwhile, leaders of AP JAC and AP JAC Amaravati called on Chief Secretary at the Secretariat on Thursday and urged him to reveal the report of the 11th Pay Revision Commission before the Joint Staff Council meeting.

AP JAC chairman Bandi Srinivas and AP JAC Amaravati chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarulu along with other officer-bearers met the Chief Secretary. They expressed happiness over the conduct of meeting with all Secretaries on Thursday and calling Joint Staff Council meeting involving leaders of the employees associations on October 27 as per the assurance given by Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and officials of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). 

The leaders also handed over a memorandum consisting of 49 demands and said that they will raise financial matters like payment of salaries and pensions on the first day of every month, disclosure of the 11th PRC report and financial related matters of various departments.
They also sought the abolition of the Contributory Pension Scheme. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joint Staff Council Sameer Sharma
India Matters
Former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar. (File Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs says gold was converted into ornaments and sold
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday arrives at NCB's office after being summoned for questioning, in Mumbai on October 21, 2021. (Photo | ANI)
'Chats from Aryan Khan's mobile reveal Ananya Panday supplied him weed thrice'
Telangana health staff segregating swab test results. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Explainer: What is the 'delta plus' variant of the coronavirus?
Late actor Vivekh (File | EPS)
Actor Vivek's death coincidental, not related to vaccine: Govt report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp