Sajjala says YSRC will move EC against TDP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking exception to TDP plans to lodge a complaint against the State government with the Centre, YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy hit back at the opposition party for allegedly creating unrest by making derogatory remarks against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and trying to derive political mileage out of it.

Sajjala said the party would complain to the Election Commission of India seeking cancellation of the recognition of the TDP as it “has no right to continue as a political party”.Sajjala, who participated in the protest held in Vijayawada as part of the two-day protests being organised by the party demanding unconditional apology by Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu for his party leader K Pattabhiram’s remarks against the Chief Minister, said they have been patient all these days even as the Opposition TDP leaders had been using harsh words against the Chief Minister. “It is clear that Naidu is behind Pattabhi. We won’t sit silent any longer. The TDP would face the music if it does not mend ways and tender an unconditional apology,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkatrmaiah slammed Naidu for conducting a “fake protest” and questioned if he was supporting the filthy language used by Pattabhiram against the Chief Minister. Speaking to the media, the minister questioned Naidu if it is correct to use such filthy and abusive language against a Chief Minister. He slammed Naidu for indulging in cheap and dirty politics at the age of 74 under the delusion of bringing his son to power. “It was Naidu who orchestrated the attack on Amit Shah in Tirupati. How can he go to meet Amit Shah now and sought imposition of President’s Rule in the State?’’ Nani questioned.