Woman kills daughter, son held for matricide in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

KADAPA: A row over excessive use of mobile phone cost a teenager and her mother their lives while the remaining sole member of the family, a 17-year-old boy, ended up in police custody for alleged matricide. Ravindra Nagar in the town woke up to the bizarre news of the mother allegedly strangulating her 14-year-old daughter, a Class VIII student, to death after an argument over the latter’s excessive use of mobile phone, and the woman later getting murdered by her son. Identifying the girl as Alima, police said she had refused to heed to her mother’s instruction to concentrate on her studies. Enraged, the woman, Khursheeda (47), strangulated the teen with a ‘chunni’.

On seeing his sister dead, the boy questioned Khursheeda, and threatened the mother with a knife. In the ensuing melee, the knife pierced the woman’s neck, killing her instantaneously, Kadapa II Town Circle Inspector Mohammed said, adding that the boy has been detained for interrogation.

Khursheeda had been staying in Ravindra Nagar with her children after her tailor husband, Shaik Hussain, abandoned the family. Hussain has been living separately with his mother. Police said they were informed of the incident by the family’s neighbours. An investigation has been launched after registering a case.

