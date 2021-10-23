AU diploma last date extended

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra University has extended the last date for admissions into PG diploma and diploma courses till October 29, announced AU officials on Friday. As per the revised schedule, the last date for submission of filled-in applications is October 29 and the applications should reach the university before 5 pm.

Counselling for all PG diploma courses will be held on November 1 at 9 am, while the counselling for all diploma courses will be conducted on the same day at 2 pm. Courses offered, include PG diploma in Yoga, diploma in acting and direction, diploma course in light music, devotional songs, dance.