Pattabhi shifted to Rajahmundry central prison

Telugu Desam Party’s official spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhiram was shifted to Rajahmundry Central Jail from Machilipatnam sub jail on Friday morning. 

Published: 23rd October 2021 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

TDP leader Pattabhiram being shifted to central prison on Friday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam Party’s official spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhiram was shifted to Rajahmundry Central Jail from Machilipatnam sub jail on Friday morning.Pattabhi was arrested for allegedly making unparliamentary remarks against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at a press conference held in the TDP state office in Mangalagiri on Tuesday. He was arrested a day later and produced before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days.  

Seeking his police custody, the police department filed a petition with the third additional metropolitan magistrate court on Friday. However, the court postponed the hearing to Monday. Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday directed the police department to submit all details pertaining to Pattabhi’s arrest. 

