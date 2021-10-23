Police House exhibition attracts scores of pupils

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: A large number of people including students attended the ‘Open House Exhibition’ on Friday, which is being conducted for a week, by the district Police department to observe the Police Commemoration Day. This programme was held at the District Police Kalyana Mandapam. SP Malika Garg attended the program and elaborately explained people of the various aspects related to the police department.

The Open House Exhibition featured several equipment including the throwing vehicle, bullet proof vehicle, communication vehicle, 207 Vajra vehicle, metal detector, dragon light, rocker, bomb disposal equipment, Fingerprint Identification Network System (FINS), communication man pack sets, cell jammer, AK-47, 9mm glock pistol, 303 LMG (light machine gun), bomb blanket, GF rifles, sniper gun, VHF set communication, Road Safety Vehicles, body worn cameras, Disha App, Disha Vehicles.

The SP briefed the students and the public about all the equipment and their operation. She called on people to utilise the opportunity and learn about the various equipment put on display. Explaining the significance of Police Commemoration Day, the SP said, “Every year on October 21, we celebrate Police Commemoration Day in memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in defending the nation on October 21, 1959 at the Indo-China Border.” She also informed in Prakasam district, 10 police officers on duty died due to Covid-19.