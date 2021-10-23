Sajjala lambasts Naidu for supporting Pattabhi

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Describing opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu‘s Deeksha as a drama, YSRC party general secretary and Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy questioned the TDP leader if he would use the same cuss words while greeting the Central government leaders during his upcoming Delhi tour.

Speaking to the media on Friday evening after the conclusion of the two-day Janagraha Deeksha, Sajjala lambasted the TDP chief for supporting Pattabhiram who allegedly made unparliamentary remarks against the Chief Minister, and said the TDP is no longer fit to be a political party.

He advised TDP senior leaders to try to put some sense into Chandrababu, and clarified that the YSRC followers attacked the party office because Pattabhi spoke in the party office. He reiterated his demand that Chandrababu Naidu should apologise by taking responsibility. “Everyone should demand apology from the TDP chief for supporting such abusive remarks against the Chief Minister,” he said and added there was no instance in the history of democracy where a party abuses the Chief Minister and sits on a deeksha.

Commenting on Chandrababu’s deeksha, he wondered how a diabetic patient is on a fast all day with just half a litre of water. “It appeared to be nothing but a drama to mislead people. The general election is still three years away, but Chandrababu is asking for President’s rule by misinterpreting law and order issues,” he said.

On the issue of ganja and linking the State with a drug racket, Sajjala slammed the TDP chief for setting an agenda to spread lies on ganja cultivation in order to create a law and order problem in the State. He said the problem was more prevalent during Chandrababu’s reign and the number of cases increased as the now State government set up a special enforcement bureau to curb the ganja flow.

Meanwhile, YSRC MP Vijayasai Reddy blamed Naidu for the present unrest in the State. Speaking at the ‘janaagraha deeksha’ camp in Visakhapatnam, he said the opposition party is unable to digest the welfare-oriented governance of the YSRC government.

