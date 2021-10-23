Son ends life over dad’s comments

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A 26-year-old man committed suicide by consuming poison at Lododdi village near Rajavommangi mandal in East Godavari agency area on Friday.SI Gopi Narendra Prasad said, the deceased identified as Butari Ramana had qualified B.Ed but did not have a job. Butari Ramana was recently elected as a ward member in the local body elections conducted recently. However, his father Bujjayya admonished him and told him that he was a blot to the family. Depressed by his father’s comments, Ramana allegedly consumed poison at his house.

Suicide helpline

OneLife: 78930 78930, Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000