STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Son ends life over dad’s comments

However, his father Bujjayya admonished him and told him that he was a blot to the family. 

Published: 23rd October 2021 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Suicide, poison

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A 26-year-old man committed suicide by consuming poison at Lododdi village near Rajavommangi mandal in East Godavari agency area on Friday.SI Gopi Narendra Prasad said, the deceased identified as Butari Ramana had qualified B.Ed but did not have a job. Butari Ramana was recently elected as a ward member in the local body elections conducted recently. However, his father Bujjayya admonished him and told him that he was a blot to the family. Depressed by his father’s comments, Ramana allegedly consumed poison at his house. 

Suicide helpline
OneLife: 78930 78930, Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
suicide Butari Ramana Depressed
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp