Women hog limelight in Silambam tourney

The sticks hissed menacingly and swords whistled through the air even as the women exhibiting their martial arts prowess exuded courage, determination and confidence.

Published: 23rd October 2021 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Vinila Manikanta demonstrates her martial art skills at the Silambam National Championship in Visakhapatnam on Friday I G satyanarayana

By Amrutha Kosuru
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The sticks hissed menacingly and swords whistled through the air even as the women exhibiting their martial arts prowess exuded courage, determination and confidence. Draped in a green saree with red borders, a flexible Vinila Manikanta handled two sticks with elan, showcasing attack and counter-attack in an imaginary scenario, which may or may not come true in today’s world.

Welcome to the world of ‘silambam,’ a weapon-based martial art. Not known much beyond the Vindhyas, the art form has been pursued now by many women as a means for empowerment with health benefits. The women’s interest in the martial art was on display at  Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium, which hosted the two-day Silambam National Championship, 2021, here on Friday. Out of the 340 participants, 160 were women, equally adept at using weapons as their male counterparts. 

“I have been practising single and double stick forms of ‘silambam’ for the past four years. It has helped in many ways, but primarily made me strong, both in body and mind,” Darshini Varsha, a graduate student said.Silambam practitioners said the martial art form brought them inner peace, helped in increasing concentration levels, besides providing the mental and physical strength to keep moving forward.

The championship was being held by World Union Silambam Federation in association with World Fitness Federation for the first time in Andhra Pradesh. WUSF AP President B A Lakshaman Dev said ‘silambam’ has several benefits. “For women, it increases their self-defense skills.” He likened the martial art form to meditation: “It is calming and extremely peaceful.”  Tamil kings and armies had used ‘silambam’ to fight the British from 1760 to 1799. 

