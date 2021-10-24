21 arrested for attacks on TDP office, Pattabhi’s residence in Guntur, Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Four days after the attack on the State office of the TDP in Mangalagiri allegedly by YSRC activists, Guntur (Urban) police arrested 10 persons on Saturday. In a related development, the Vijayawada police arrested 11 persons for their alleged involvement in the attack on the house of TDP spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhiram.

On October 19, a group of unidentified persons attacked the TDP State office in response to TDP official spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhiram’s “unparliamentary comments” against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and damaged furniture, vehicles, glass panes and ransacked the office. A cameraman working in the party office was injured.

Following a complaint by the TDP leaders, Mangalagiri police registered a case and took up investigation. Mangalagiri police served notices on 10 persons on Friday for their alleged involvement in the party office attack.

On Saturday morning, the Mangalagiri police arrested them. “We are also examining the role of others in the party office attack. Four special teams have been formed to identify the other accused,” the police said, adding that stringent action would be initiated against the accused.

Meanwhile, Mangalagiri police served a notice on the Opposition TDP under section 91 of CrPC seeking video footage pertaining to the incident. On Saturday morning, police pasted the notice on the office wall after the office-bearers refused to receive it.

Similarly, Vijayawada city police arrested 11 persons for attacking and destroying furniture in Pattabhiram’s house in Patamata. The police said the accused were identified based on the CCTV camera clippings.