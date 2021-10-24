3 SRM profs among top global scientists

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Dr Karthik Rajendran, and Dr Lakhveer Singh from Department of Environmental Science and Dr Imran Pancha from Department of Biological Sciences of SRM University-AP have been recognised as one of the top 2 per cent of scientists, according to the data compiled by Stanford University.

Stanford University has identified Dr Imran Pancha as one of the 91 scientists who have excelled in the research in the fields of biotechnology among all universities in India. Dr Imran Pancha was recognised as one of the top 2 per cent scientists in the world in the year 2020 also, a release by the SRM-AP said.

Stanford University recognised 178 scientists who excelled in research in the field of energy, which included Dr Karthik Rajendran and Dr Lakhveer Singh among the top 2 per cent of scientists. Vice-chancellor prof VS Rao and pro-vice-chancellor prof D Narayana Rao presented certificates of recognition to the three professors.