Andhra Pradesh's coronavirus caseload comes down to 5,222

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh logged less than 400 new Covid-19 infections from the more than 40,000 samples tested in the past 24 hours, taking the overall infections to more than 20.63 lakh. The total number of samples tested went up to more than 2.92 crore.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, Chittoor reported the highest of 94 new infections followed by 61 in Guntur. Krishna is the only other district with more than 50 new infections while Kurnool with four and Anantapur with five new infections are the only two districts with new infections in single digits.

Six districts reported less number of new infections when compared to Friday, bringing down the new infections from 478 to 396. The three north coastal Andhra districts reported a total of 61 new infections while the four Rayalaseema districts logged a total of 114 new cases.

A total of 566 persons recovered from the virus taking the overall recoveries to more than 20.43 lakh.The active cases came down to a little over 5,200. Chittoor has the highest of 978 active cases while four districts have less than 100 caseload with the lowest of 29 in Kurnool.

Another six deaths were reported, taking the overall fatalities to 14,339. Krishna district accounted for two deaths while one each death was reported from Guntur, Prakasam, Vizianagaram and West Godavari.