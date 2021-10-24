STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Four sailors injured in INS Ranvijay fire

The exercise covered all the three domains of maritime warfare, live-weapon firing, anti-air and anti-surface warfare drills, and joint manoeuvres.

Published: 24th October 2021 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2021 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Four sailors suffered burns following fire and flooding aboard the Indian Naval Destroyer INS Ranvijay around 5.30 pm on Saturday. The sailors, scalded while fighting the fire, were being treated at INHS Kalyani. Naval teams have brought the situation under control.

The Navy has ordered a board of inquiry to investigate the cause of the incident. INS Ranvijay, a Rajput-class destroyer, had recently participated in the 25th edition of the multinational Malabar exercise along with the navies of Australia, Singapore, Japan and the United States in the Bay of Bengal. 

After returning from the exercise, she was berthed along the Naval Harbour. The exercise covered all the three domains of maritime warfare, live-weapon firing, anti-air and anti-surface warfare drills, and joint manoeuvres.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
INS Ranvijay INS Ranvijay fire
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp