Four sailors injured in INS Ranvijay fire

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Four sailors suffered burns following fire and flooding aboard the Indian Naval Destroyer INS Ranvijay around 5.30 pm on Saturday. The sailors, scalded while fighting the fire, were being treated at INHS Kalyani. Naval teams have brought the situation under control.

The Navy has ordered a board of inquiry to investigate the cause of the incident. INS Ranvijay, a Rajput-class destroyer, had recently participated in the 25th edition of the multinational Malabar exercise along with the navies of Australia, Singapore, Japan and the United States in the Bay of Bengal.

After returning from the exercise, she was berthed along the Naval Harbour. The exercise covered all the three domains of maritime warfare, live-weapon firing, anti-air and anti-surface warfare drills, and joint manoeuvres.