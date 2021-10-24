Kommareddy Pattabhiram walks free after High Court grants him bail

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Saturday granted bail to TDP spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhiram, who was arrested three days ago for his alleged derogatory remarks against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference.

Pattabhi was released from the Rajahmundry central prison as the court issued an advance copy of the order in 30 minutes after granting the bail. Moving the bail petition, Pattabhi’s counsel Posani Venkateswarlu submitted before the court that due procedure were not followed while issuing notices to his client under Section 41A of CrPC.

He said that there were several blank spaces left in the notices and the magistrate, before whom Pattabhi was produced after his arrest, had also raised objection over the same.Justice Kanneganti Lalitha was also informed that the police, who had issued the notices asking the petitioner to cooperate in the investigation, later arrested Pattabhi.

Advocate General (AG) S Sriram argued that the gravity of the crime should be considered and played the audio of Pattabhi’s utterances against the Chief Minister. Sriram informed the court that Pattabhi had mentioned the caste of the Chief Minister and his remarks incited violence.

He also accused Pattabhi of making highly objectionable remarks against the Chief Minister, DGP and the Police department.Sriram informed the court that Pattabhi repeatedly used the word B@&^%$e against the Chief Minister and also threatened the police. The petitioner called for a revolt against the Chief Minister and the police. The AG also said there was a conspiracy to create unrest in the society.

Sriram said the police arrested Pattabhi after considering all facts. Justice Lalitha observed that there was no need for further arguments and the court would only consider whether the police had acted as per the set guidelines during the arrest of Pattabhi. The court said the police had no respect for Rule of Law.

Justice Lalitha questioned as to whether the police would respond in a similar manner if the derogatory remarks were made other than the Chief Minister and remarked that the CM was not above the law.

While granting bail, the court asked Pattabhi to submit two sureties of Rs 20,000 each. Justice Lalitha got down from the bench even as the AG was making his submissions.

Incidentally, on Friday, the Central Bureau of Investigation arrested six more persons for making derogatory posts on social media against Judges of the High Court and the Judiciary. In all, 11 persons have been arrested so far in the case and five are yet to be arrested.