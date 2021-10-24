STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
N Chandrababu Naidu to meet President Kovind on Monday

It is learnt that the TDP leaders in Delhi are trying to get the appointments of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu will leave for New Delhi on a two-day visit on Monday. He will lead a party delegation to the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday to appraise President Ram Nath Kovind on the attack on YSRC leaders and followers at TDP offices and their residences. He will urge Kovid to impose President’s rule in the State under Article 356 citing the alleged failure of law and order.  

It is learnt that the TDP leaders in Delhi are trying to get the appointments of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Before leaving for Hyderabad on Saturday, the TDP chief chaired a meeting with the party leaders and discussed the issues to be taken to the notice of the President.

