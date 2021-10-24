STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha police stop AP employees on vaccine duty in disputed villages

The Odisha police, however, did not relent and sent the medical and health and secretariat staff back.

Published: 24th October 2021 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2021 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

A TV grab of Odisha officials preventing AP employees who were on the way to conduct vaccination programme at tribal villages in the disputed Kotia region

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Tension prevailed once again in the disputed Kotia villages with the police and revenue officials of neighbouring Odisha preventing village secretariat and medical and health department staff from entering Eguvasimbi village on the Andhra- Odisha Border on Saturday. 

The medical and health staff were on their way to conduct a camp in the village to administer Covid vaccine to the locals.The staff of Thonam Primary Health Centre (PHC) planned to organise a camp to vaccinate people in the disputed villages of Eguvasimbhi, Ganjaibadhra and Kotia on Saturday. 

A group of five members from the Thonam PHC were on their way to Eguvasimbhi along with vaccine jabs and other material when at least 10 police personnel of Odisha stopped them near Dhulibadhra village. The health officials along with the Ganjaibadhra village secretariat staff were forced to return by the Odisha police even as the local tribal leaders argued with the Odisha police stating that camp will benefit the tribals, leading to a mild tension.

The Odisha police, however, did not relent and sent the medical and health and secretariat staff back. The medical and health staff informed the officials of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) and returned to the PHC.

Speaking to the media, Ramu, a Ganjaibadhra village secretariat employee, said, “When we were going to do our duty, the Odisha police stopped us. They also stopped the Thonam PHC staff, who were on their way to conduct a vaccination camp at Eguvasimbhi. Odisha police are not allowing us to do our duty for the past one week.’’ Ramu appealed to the  Andhra Pradesh government to resolve the issue as soon as possible. 

Speaking to TNIE, ITDA PO R Kurmanath said, “Today Odisha police stopped our Thonam PHC staff while they were going to organise a camp to administer the second dose of Covid vaccine. The Odisha police reportedly said that a  combing operation was going on near Eguvasimbhi, Ganjaibadhra and Kotia villages. Due to security reasons, they stopped our PHC staff.  We will conduct the vaccination camp after Odisha police completed the combing operation.”

